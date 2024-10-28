Skip to Main content
Bro Mans Sammiches
Pollo Del Sol
Pollo Del Sol
grilled chicken topped with roasted corn & black bean salsa, onions, drizzled in smoky chipotle crema, and finished with fresh cilantro & lime
Bro Mans Sammiches Locations and Hours
Erie - Hill District - Glenwood Park
(814) 315-1237
2614 Glenwood Park Avenue, Erie, PA 16508
Summit - Peach St - Gulf
(814) 480-9119
8228 Peach Street, Summit Township, PA 16509
