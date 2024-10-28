Skip to Main content
Bro Mans Sammiches
Quesabirria Tacos
birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, melted cheese blend and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Bro Mans Sammiches Locations and Hours
Erie - Hill District - Glenwood Park
(814) 315-1237
2614 Glenwood Park Avenue, Erie, PA 16508
Open now
•
Closes at 7PM
All hours
View menu
Summit - Peach St - Gulf
(814) 480-9119
8228 Peach Street, Summit Township, PA 16509
Open now
•
Closes at 7PM
All hours
View menu
