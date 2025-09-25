Skip to Main content
Bro Mans Sammiches
Beast Mode Dippers
Beast Mode Dippers
Golden dipper fries LOADED with: 🍔 One of our signature smash burgers 🧀 Melted American cheese 🧅 Grilled onions 🥒 Pickle slaw 🌶️ Banana peppers 🥫 Drizzled with our signature Smash Sauce
Bro Mans Sammiches Locations and Hours
Erie - Hill District - Glenwood Park
(814) 315-1237
2614 Glenwood Park Avenue, Erie, PA 16508
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Summit - Peach St - Gulf
(814) 480-9119
8228 Peach Street, Summit Township, PA 16509
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
