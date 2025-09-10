Slammin’ Salmon Cheesesteak

The Salmon Cheesesteak is a unique twist on the classic Philadelphia favorite – a savory combination of tender Cajun-seasoned salmon, creamy melted Cooper cheese, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tangy loco sauce all served up in a soft roll. Every bite is bursting with flavor and just the right amount of heat! With its perfect balance between rich and subtle spices, this sandwich will tantalize your taste buds and have you coming back for more! So if you're looking for an unforgettable culinary experience, try our signature Salmon Cheesesteak – it's beyond deliciousness!!