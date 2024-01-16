Bro Mans Birria N' Burger Joint Erie - Hill District - Glenwood Park
Birria & Tacos
- Quesabirria Tacos
birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, melted cheese blend and served with a side of consommé for dipping.$10.50
- Pollo Asado
Marinated grilled chicken, cheese, onion, cilantro with choice of sauce$9.50
- Jerk Chicken Tacos
Spicy jerk chicken tacos with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and a side of sour cream$9.50
- DIABLO Tacos
ghost cheese, onions, diablo seasoning, shredded beef, jalapeno, cilantro, consome$11.00
- Birria by the Pound$11.00
- Vegetarian Tacos
Cheese, onion, birria seasoned quinoa, cilantro, choice of sauce$9.50
- VEGAN Tacos
Vegan Style cheese, onion, birria seasoned quinoa, cilantro, choice of sauce$10.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos
Nashville Hot Chicken, Cheese, Pickle Slaw on Grilled Corn Tortilla$9.25
Smash Burgers
- Reggie
pickles, onions, American cheese. No Substitutions.$5.00
- Deluxe
Hand smashed burger topped with lettuce, tomato, lettuce onion and choice of cheese.$6.50
- Big Smash
Lettuce, onion, pickle, smash sauce, american cheese$6.49
- Shroom
Smash patty with grilled onions, cremini mushrooms, Swiss cheese, magical umami mayo on a toasted brioche bun$8.29
- Sooner
hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun$7.99
- Big Bro
bro sauce, pickles, cheddar, pastrami, cheese crown$9.24
- Pop R' Berry
Berry good sauce, jalapenos, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, cheese crown$9.24
- Madd Maxx
comeback sauce, pickles, cheddar, smoked brisket, fried onions, raspberry chipotle sauce$10.98
- Mighty Smash Burger
Bacon cheeseburger on a Mighty Fine Glazed Donut$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Big Plant
100% Plant based Cheese, Patty, Smash Sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions$10.99
Dipper Fries & Sides
- Dipper Fries
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$4.00
- Queso Dipper Fries
Bro mans signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso$5.25
- Birria Dippers
Our signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso, Shredded Beef, Onion, Cilantro$12.00
- Pollo Loco Dippers
Signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso, Marrinated Pollo Asado, Loco Sauce, Jalapeno, Onion, Cilantro$11.00
- Queso Blanco$0.75
- Pastrami dippers
Our signature dipper fries topped with Queso, Pastrami, Bro Sauce, Jalapenos$11.00
- Onion Rings$3.50
- Nashville Hot Chicken Dippers
Nashville Chicken, Queso, Nashville Hot Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Pickle Slaw$11.00
- Jammin Jerk Chicken Dippers
Jerk Chicken, Queso, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Cilantro$11.00
