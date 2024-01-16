At our heart is a commitment to deliciousness quality, and freshness.
Bro Mans Birria N' Burger Joint Erie - Hill District - Glenwood Park
Featured Items
Dipper Fries
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$4.25
Quesabirria Tacos
birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, melted cheese blend and served with a side of consommé for dipping.$10.75
Jerk Chicken Tacos
Spicy jerk chicken tacos with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and a side of sour cream$10.25
Signature Menu
Birria & Tacos
Pollo Asado
Marinated grilled chicken, cheese, onion, cilantro with choice of sauce$9.95
DIABLO Tacos
ghost cheese, onions, diablo seasoning, shredded beef, jalapeno, cilantro, consome$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Marinated grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and seasoned, melted cheese, scallions$9.95
Birria Chili w/ Jalapeno Cornbread$6.75OUT OF STOCK
Vegetarian Tacos
Cheese, onion, birria seasoned quinoa, cilantro, choice of sauce$9.50
VEGAN Tacos
Vegan Style cheese, onion, birria seasoned quinoa, cilantro, choice of sauce$10.00
Birria by the Pound$14.99
Disco Pig Tacos
Inside out Grilled cheese taco with pork belly, mango pineapple salsa, Loco sauce, pickled red onions$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Birria Ramen
Beef, Onion, Green onion, cilantro, Roasted corn,$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Shrimp Birria$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Jerk Shrimp
marinated shrimp, street corn, chipotle lime ranch, cilantro, limes$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Bird Gang$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Bang Bang Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, melted cheese, asian slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro and bang bang sauce$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Smash Burgers
Reggie
pickles, onions, American cheese. No Substitutions.$5.99
Deluxe
Hand smashed burger topped with lettuce, tomato, lettuce onion and choice of cheese.$6.75
Big Smash
Lettuce, onion, pickle, smash sauce, american cheese$6.99
Shroom
Smash patty with grilled onions, cremini mushrooms, Swiss cheese, magical umami mayo on a toasted brioche bun$8.99
Sooner
hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun$8.25
Big Bro
bro sauce, pickles, cheddar, pastrami, cheese crown$10.24
Pop R' Berry
Berry good sauce, jalapenos, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, cheese crown$10.49
Madd Maxx
comeback sauce, pickles, cheddar, smoked brisket, fried onions, raspberry chipotle sauce$11.98
Big Plant
100% Plant based Cheese, Patty, Smash Sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions$10.99
Pickle Stack
double smash burger, pickles, smash sauce, Swiss, cheddar, fried pickles and pickle ranch$10.99
Johnny Blaze
Double smash with ghost pepper reaper cheese, BTP sauce, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, tomato$10.49
Sammiches
Cooper Cheesesteak
Chopped ribeye, cooked onions, Cooper sharp on Liscios Hoagie Roll.$12.75
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped chicken, cooked onions, Cooper sharp on Liscios Hoagie Roll.$12.75
Slammin’ Salmon Cheesesteak
The Salmon Cheesesteak is a unique twist on the classic Philadelphia favorite – a savory combination of tender Cajun-seasoned salmon, creamy melted Cooper cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tangy mayo all served up in a soft roll. Every bite is bursting with flavor and just the right amount of heat! With its perfect balance between rich and subtle spices, this sandwich will tantalize your taste buds and have you coming back for more! So if you're looking for an unforgettable culinary experience, try our signature Salmon Cheesesteak – it's beyond deliciousness!!$13.50OUT OF STOCK
Meatless Cheesesteak
Beyond meat substitute, peppers, onions, cooper cheese$12.75
Colonel d
Marinated deep fried chicken breast, Regular or Spicy Mayo and pickles$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Hot Nine$13.49OUT OF STOCK
Poppi$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Drunken Reuben
Half pound of pastrami, sweet and tangy purple cabbage, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, sourdough marble rye bread$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Pastrami Reuben
Half pound of pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, sourdough marble rye bread$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Dipper Fries & Sides
Queso Dipper Fries
Bro mans signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso$5.25
Birria Dippers
Our signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso, Shredded Beef, Onion, Cilantro$12.25
Pollo Loco Dippers
Signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso, Marrinated Pollo Asado, Loco Sauce, Jalapeno, Onion, Cilantro$11.50
Pastrami dippers
Our signature dipper fries topped with Queso, Pastrami, Bro Sauce, Jalapenos$12.00
Jammin Jerk Chicken Dippers
Jerk Chicken, Queso, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Cilantro$11.50
Buffalo Chicken Dippers
Buffalo Chicken, queso, buffalo, Ranch$11.00
Shoestring fries$3.75
Brisket Elote Dippers$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Philly Special
our signature Cooper steak soup with peppers, onions, mushrooms, steak, Cooper cheese served with a quarter hoagie roll$4.75OUT OF STOCK
