Bro Mans Birria N' Burger Joint Erie - Hill District - Glenwood Park
Features
- Chicken N French Toast
5 Crispy wing with cinnamon French toast and maple berry chipotle sauce$9.00
- Birria Pizza$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fish Tacos
Flour Tortilla, Wild Caught Alaskan Cod, Crispy Super Slaw, Mexi Creme, Pico De Gallo$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bubble Waffle N Boneless$10.00
- Bubble Waffle$5.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Bubble Waffle
Our pillowy bubble waffle topped with Reese peanut butter, Ghirardelli chocolate, whipped cream and Reese cup pieces$10.00
- Peach Cobbler Bubble Waffle$10.00
- Chicken N Waffles$10.00
Birria & Tacos
- Quesabirria Tacos
birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, melted cheese blend and served with a side of consommé for dipping.$10.50
- Pollo Asado
Marinated grilled chicken, cheese, onion, cilantro with choice of sauce$9.50
- Jerk Chicken Tacos
Spicy jerk chicken tacos with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and a side of sour cream$9.50
- DIABLO Tacos
ghost cheese, onions, diablo seasoning, shredded beef, jalapeno, cilantro, consome$11.00
- Vegetarian Tacos
Cheese, onion, birria seasoned quinoa, cilantro, choice of sauce$9.50
- VEGAN Tacos
Vegan Style cheese, onion, birria seasoned quinoa, cilantro, choice of sauce$10.00
- Birria by the Pound$14.99
Smash Burgers
- Reggie
pickles, onions, American cheese. No Substitutions.$5.00
- Deluxe
Hand smashed burger topped with lettuce, tomato, lettuce onion and choice of cheese.$6.50
- Big Smash
Lettuce, onion, pickle, smash sauce, american cheese$6.49
- Shroom
Smash patty with grilled onions, cremini mushrooms, Swiss cheese, magical umami mayo on a toasted brioche bun$8.29
- Sooner
hand smashed burger loaded with thinly sliced onion, topped with cheddar & muenster cheeses, red pepper aioli, served on a buttery brioche bun$7.99
- Big Bro
bro sauce, pickles, cheddar, pastrami, cheese crown$9.24
- Pop R' Berry
Berry good sauce, jalapenos, cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, cheese crown$9.24
- Madd Maxx
comeback sauce, pickles, cheddar, smoked brisket, fried onions, raspberry chipotle sauce$10.98
- Big Plant
100% Plant based Cheese, Patty, Smash Sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions$10.99
- Mighty Smash Burger
Bacon cheeseburger on a Mighty Fine Glazed Donut$7.99
Sammiches
- Cooper Cheesesteak
Chopped ribeye, cooked onions, Cooper sharp on Liscios Hoagie Roll.$12.00
- Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped chicken, cooked onions, Cooper sharp on Liscios Hoagie Roll.$12.00
- Slammin’ Salmon Cheesesteak
The Salmon Cheesesteak is a unique twist on the classic Philadelphia favorite – a savory combination of tender Cajun-seasoned salmon, creamy melted Cooper cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tangy mayo all served up in a soft roll. Every bite is bursting with flavor and just the right amount of heat! With its perfect balance between rich and subtle spices, this sandwich will tantalize your taste buds and have you coming back for more! So if you're looking for an unforgettable culinary experience, try our signature Salmon Cheesesteak – it's beyond deliciousness!!$13.00
- Meatless Cheesesteak
Beyond meat substitute, peppers, onions, cooper cheese$12.00
Dipper Fries & Sides
- Dipper Fries
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$4.00
- Queso Dipper Fries
Bro mans signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso$5.25
- Birria Dippers
Our signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso, Shredded Beef, Onion, Cilantro$12.00
- Pollo Loco Dippers
Signature Dipper Fries topped with Queso, Marrinated Pollo Asado, Loco Sauce, Jalapeno, Onion, Cilantro$11.00
- Pastrami dippers
Our signature dipper fries topped with Queso, Pastrami, Bro Sauce, Jalapenos$11.00
- Jammin Jerk Chicken Dippers
Jerk Chicken, Queso, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Cilantro$11.00
- Queso Blanco$0.75
- Shoestring fries$3.00