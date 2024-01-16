Erie's Best Birria Tacos. Winner of Eries Choice and Erie Readers Best Food Truck, Runner Up In Best New Business & Best Burger.
Bro Mans Sammiches, Birria & Burgers Summit - Peach St - Gulf
Featured Items
- Taco Dippers
Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso$6.50
- Cooper Cheesesteak
seasoned shaved sirlion steak, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp cheese on soft Italian roll$12.50
- Dipper Fries
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$4.00
Signature Menu
Birria & Tacos
- Quesabirria Taco
Our Quesabirria Tacos are a flavor explosion that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. We start with tender, flavorful, birria-style braised beef we add a melty blend of pepperjack and mozzarella cheeses that will leave your mouth watering and fold it into fresh tortillas, along with a mix of diced onions and fresh cilantro. And to take it up a notch, your tacos come served with a steaming cup of consommé on the side, perfect for dipping and savoring every last bite. It's the perfect taco experience all in one bite-sized package. Choose from 2 Pack, 3 Pack or 4 Pack.$10.50
- Diablo Quesabirria Taco
birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, jalapeños, diablo spice blend, melted flamin jack cheese and served with a side of consommé for dipping$11.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos
MARINATED BUFFALO CHICKEN, SHREDDED CHEESE BLEND, BUFFALO SEASONING, GREEN ONIONS & GRILLED BIRRIA-STYLE SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE$9.25
- Jerk Chicken Tacos
Spicy jerk chicken tacos with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and a side of sour cream$9.97OUT OF STOCK
- Vegetarian Quesabirria Taco
(3) Vegetarian style birria taco made with impossible meat, topped with cheese, onions , cilantro, served with beef consume, sour cream or salsa$13.75
- VEGAN Quesabirria Taco
(3) Vegan style birria taco made with impossible meat, topped with vegan cheese, onions , cilantro, served with SALSA$14.85
- Big Smash Burger Tacos
2 smash burger tacos topped with American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce and our SMASH sauce$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Erie's Best Smash Burgers
- Reggie
PICKLE, ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE. NO SUBSTITUTIONS$5.00
- Deluxe
PICKLE, ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE$6.75
- Big Smash
PICKLES, ONIONS, LETTUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, SMASH SAUCE$6.99
- Shroom
GRILLED ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, CREMINI MUSHROOMS, UMAMI AOILI$8.89
- Sooner
GRILLEDS ONIONS, CHEDDAR, MUENSTER, SOONER SAUCE$7.99
- Big Bro
PICKLE, BRO SAUCE, PASTRAMI, CHEDDAR, CRISPY CHEESE CROWN$10.99
- Pop'R Berry
JALAPEÑO, BERRY GOOD, BACON, CREAM CHEESE, CRISPY CHEESE CROWN, PEPPER JACK, CHEDDAR$9.99
- Blast Off
SHREDDED BEEF, GHOST CHEESE, SPICY MAYO, JALAPEÑOS, ONIONS, LIME CRÈME, CILANTRO, CONSOME$11.24
- Spit-Fire
Diablo-seasoned hand-smashed burger, topped with Flamin ghost cheese, sriracha spicy mayo, spicy jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onions, & bacon, served on a buttery brioche bun. Feel the Heat!!!$13.59
- Mighty Smash Burger
Mighty Fine Glazed Donut, quarter pound smash burger, American Cheese, Bacon$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Big Plant
PLANT BASE PATTY, PICKLE, ONION, LETTUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, SMASH SAUCE MAKE IT VEGAN; ADD 1.50$11.99
Sammiches
- Birria Torta
chili braised beef inside a Cuban hoagie. The Birria Dip is then filled with melty pepper jack/moz blend, cilantro, lime and white onion. And a small bowl of consommé is served on the side for dipping$10.50
- Cooper Cheesesteak
seasoned shaved sirlion steak, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp cheese on soft Italian roll$12.50
- Chicken Cheesesteak
NOW MORE MEAT! Seasoned chicken, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on a soft Italian roll$12.50
- Vegetarian Cheesesteak
seasoned chopped plant-based impossible meat substitute, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on a hoagie roll$12.50
- Vegetarian Torta$18.00
- VEGAN Cheesesteak$13.42
- VEGAN Torta$14.23
Dippers & More
- Dipper Fries
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$4.00
- Queso Dippers
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$5.25
- Taco Dippers
Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso$6.50
- Buffalo Cheese Dippers
Crispy fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house buffalo seasoning and topped with white queso$6.50
- Birria Dippers
Bro Man's seasoned dipper fries with shredded beef, grilled onions, cilantro, and white queso$12.00
- Jerk Dippers
Bro Man's seasoned dipper fries with jerk chicken, white queso, jerk sauce, onions, red bell peppers, and cilantro$11.00
- Pastrami Dippers
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown topped with pastrami, queso cheese, jalapenos, honey mustard chipotle sauce$11.00
- Loaded Buffalo Dippers
Bro Man's seasoned dipper fries with buffalo chicken, white queso, and buffalo sauce with a choice of sauce on the side (ranch, blue cheese, or buffalo)$11.00
- Shoestring fries$4.00
Harper Meals
- Hamburger
Jr hamburger with choice side of tater tots or french fries$6.00
- Cheeseburger
Jr cheeseburger with choice side of tater tots or french fries$6.00
- Grilled Cheese
Jr sammich Squad meal with choice of side$6.00
- Nuggets
Jr Sammich Squad meal with choice of side$6.00
- Cheese Quesadillas
2 mini quesadillas with side of tots or fries$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Beverages
COKE
Pure Leaf Tea
Misc\kids
- Red Ribbon Orange Soda
Craft soda made with cane sugar$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Ribbon Root Beer
Craft soda made with cane sugar$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- Red Ribbon Cream Soda$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- Jarritos Strawberry Soda$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- Jarritos Orange / Mandarin Soda$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Minute Maid Lemonade Can 12oz$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pineapple Jarritos$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- Fruit Punch Jarritos$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- IBC Root Beer$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- IBC Cream Soda$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- A&W Root Beer (Sugar Free)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Jarritos Lime$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Death Water$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Koolaid (Juicebox)$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grape Koolaid (Juicebox)$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tropical Punch Koolaid (Juicebox)$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pacific Cooler Juice Box$1.00
- Fruit Punch Juice Box$1.00
- Strawberry Kiwi Juice Box$1.00OUT OF STOCK