Quesabirria Taco

Our Quesabirria Tacos are a flavor explosion that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. We start with tender, flavorful, birria-style braised beef we add a melty blend of pepperjack and mozzarella cheeses that will leave your mouth watering and fold it into fresh tortillas, along with a mix of diced onions and fresh cilantro. And to take it up a notch, your tacos come served with a steaming cup of consommé on the side, perfect for dipping and savoring every last bite. It's the perfect taco experience all in one bite-sized package. Choose from 2 Pack, 3 Pack or 4 Pack.