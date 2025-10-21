Erie's Best Birria Tacos. Winner of Eries Choice and Erie Readers Best Food Truck, Runner Up In Best New Business & Best Burger.
Bro Mans Sammiches, Birria & Burgers Summit - Peach St - Gulf
Featured Items
Dipper Fries
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$4.50
Reggie
PICKLE, ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE. NO SUBSTITUTIONS$13.98
Quesabirria Taco
Our Quesabirria Tacos are a flavor explosion that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. We start with tender, flavorful, birria-style braised beef we add a melty blend of pepperjack and mozzarella cheeses that will leave your mouth watering and fold it into fresh tortillas, along with a mix of diced onions and fresh cilantro. And to take it up a notch, your tacos come served with a steaming cup of consommé on the side, perfect for dipping and savoring every last bite. It's the perfect taco experience all in one bite-sized package. Choose from 2 Pack, 3 Pack or 4 Pack.$10.75
Signature Menu
Birria & Tacos
Quesabirria Taco
Diablo Quesabirria Taco
birria-style braised beef folded into a tortilla with onions, cilantro, jalapeños, diablo spice blend, melted flamin jack cheese and served with a side of consommé for dipping$11.75
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
MARINATED BUFFALO CHICKEN, SHREDDED CHEESE BLEND, BUFFALO SEASONING, GREEN ONIONS & GRILLED BIRRIA-STYLE SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE$9.95
Jerk Chicken Tacos
Spicy jerk chicken tacos with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, our mozzarella/pepper jack blend, and a side of sour cream$10.25
Vegetarian Quesabirria Taco
(3) Vegetarian style birria taco made with seasoned meat substitute, topped with cheese, onions , cilantro, served with beef consume, sour cream or salsa$15.00
VEGAN Quesabirria Taco
(3) Vegan style birria taco made with seasoned meat substitute, topped with vegan cheese, onions , cilantro, served with SALSA$16.00
Quesa-Cubano Tacos
Swiss cheese, smoked ham, mojo roasted pork, chipotle honey mustard sauce & sweet and spicy pickle slaw$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Erie's Best Smash Burgers
Reggie
Deluxe
PICKLE, ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE$15.74
Big Smash
PICKLES, ONIONS, LETTUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, SMASH SAUCE$16.18
Shroom
GRILLED ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, CREMINI MUSHROOMS, UMAMI AOILI$20.38
Sooner
GRILLEDS ONIONS, CHEDDAR, MUENSTER, SOONER SAUCE$18.74
Big Bro
PICKLE, BRO SAUCE, PASTRAMI, CHEDDAR, CRISPY CHEESE CROWN$24.58
Pop'R Berry
JALAPEÑO, BERRY GOOD, BACON, CREAM CHEESE, CRISPY CHEESE CROWN, PEPPER JACK, CHEDDAR$22.48
Blast Off
SHREDDED BEEF, GHOST CHEESE, SPICY MAYO, JALAPEÑOS, ONIONS, LIME CRÈME, CILANTRO, CONSOME$22.48
Spit-Fire
Diablo-seasoned hand-smashed burger, topped with Flamin ghost cheese, sriracha spicy mayo, spicy jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onions, & bacon, served on a buttery brioche bun. Feel the Heat!!!$13.59
Mighty Smash Burger
Mighty Fine Glazed Donut, quarter pound smash burger, American Cheese, Bacon$8.14OUT OF STOCK
Big Plant
PLANT BASE PATTY, PICKLE, ONION, LETTUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE, SMASH SAUCE MAKE IT VEGAN; ADD 1.50$11.99
Sammiches
Birria Torta
chili braised beef inside a Cuban hoagie. The Birria Dip is then filled with melty pepper jack/moz blend, cilantro, lime and white onion. And a small bowl of consommé is served on the side for dipping$10.50
Cooper Cheesesteak
seasoned shaved sirlion steak, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp cheese on soft Italian roll$12.75
Chicken Cheesesteak
NOW MORE MEAT! Seasoned chicken, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on a soft Italian roll$12.75
Vegetarian Cheesesteak
seasoned chopped plant-based impossible meat substitute, chopped with peppers, onions, Cooper sharp on a hoagie roll$12.75OUT OF STOCK
Vegetarian Torta$12.50OUT OF STOCK
VEGAN Cheesesteak$13.75OUT OF STOCK
VEGAN Torta$14.25OUT OF STOCK
Slammin’ Salmon Cheesesteak
The Salmon Cheesesteak is a unique twist on the classic Philadelphia favorite – a savory combination of tender Cajun-seasoned salmon, creamy melted Cooper cheese, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tangy loco sauce all served up in a soft roll. Every bite is bursting with flavor and just the right amount of heat! With its perfect balance between rich and subtle spices, this sandwich will tantalize your taste buds and have you coming back for more! So if you're looking for an unforgettable culinary experience, try our signature Salmon Cheesesteak – it's beyond deliciousness!!$13.50OUT OF STOCK
Dippers & More
Dipper Fries
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$4.50
Queso Dippers
Bro Mans Exclusive Seasoned Dipper Fries served with dipping sauce$5.25
Taco Dippers
Crispy tots or fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house taco seasoning and served with a side of white queso$6.75
Buffalo Cheese Dippers
Crispy fries fried to a golden brown seasoned with house buffalo seasoning and topped with white queso$6.75
Birria Dippers
Bro Man's seasoned dipper fries with shredded beef, grilled onions, cilantro, and white queso$12.25
Jerk Dippers
Bro Man's seasoned dipper fries with jerk chicken, white queso, jerk sauce, onions, red bell peppers, and cilantro$11.50
Pastrami Dippers
Crispy tots fried to a golden brown topped with pastrami, queso cheese, jalapenos, honey mustard chipotle sauce$12.00
Loaded Buffalo Dippers
Bro Man's seasoned dipper fries with buffalo chicken, white queso, and buffalo sauce topped with sliced green onions, with a choice of sauce on the side (ranch, Blue Cheese or buffalo)$11.50
Shoestring fries$4.00
Beast Mode Dippers
Golden dipper fries LOADED with: 🍔 One of our signature smash burgers 🧀 Melted American cheese 🧅 Grilled onions 🥒 Pickle slaw 🌶️ Banana peppers 🥫 Drizzled with our signature Smash Sauce$11.00
Harper Meals
Hamburger
Jr hamburger with shoestring fries on the side. comes with a juice box.$6.00
Cheeseburger
Jr cheeseburger with shoestring fries on the side. comes with a juice box.$6.00
Grilled Cheese
Jr sammich Squad meal with shoestring fries on the side. comes with a juice box.$6.00
Nuggets
Jr Sammich Squad meal with shoestring fries on the side. comes with a juice box.$6.00
Cheese Quesadillas
2 mini quesadillas with shoestring fries on the side. comes with a juice box.$6.00
Beverages
COKE
Coke 20oz$2.89
Diet Coke 20oz$2.89
Sprite 20oz$2.89
Barqs RB 20oz$2.89
Coke Sugar Free 20oz$2.89
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade$2.89
Vitamin Water 20oz$2.89OUT OF STOCK
Peace Tea Razzberry$2.89OUT OF STOCK
16oz cokes$2.09OUT OF STOCK
Smart Water 20oz$2.69OUT OF STOCK
Golden Peak sweet tea 18.5oz$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Cherry Coke$2.89
Dasani Water$2.69
Aqua Fresca$2.99
Peace tea$2.49
Mellow Yellow$2.59
Sprite Zero$2.89
Fanta Grape$2.89
Pure Leaf Tea
Misc\kids
Red Ribbon Orange Soda
Craft soda made with cane sugar$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Red Ribbon Root Beer
Craft soda made with cane sugar$2.25OUT OF STOCK
Red Ribbon Cream Soda$2.25OUT OF STOCK
Jarritos Strawberry Soda$2.25OUT OF STOCK
Jarritos Orange / Mandarin Soda$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Minute Maid Lemonade Can 12oz$1.50OUT OF STOCK
Pineapple Jarritos$2.25OUT OF STOCK
Fruit Punch Jarritos$2.25OUT OF STOCK
IBC Root Beer$2.25OUT OF STOCK
IBC Cream Soda$2.25OUT OF STOCK
A&W Root Beer (Sugar Free)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Jarritos Lime$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Death Water$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Cherry Koolaid (Juicebox)$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Grape Koolaid (Juicebox)$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Tropical Punch Koolaid (Juicebox)$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Pacific Cooler Juice Box$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Fruit Punch Juice Box$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Kiwi Juice Box$1.00OUT OF STOCK